FPRI’s Jacques deLisle Quoted in Knowledge @ Wharton

Jacques deLisle

August 21, 2018

Knowledge @ Wharton

DeLisle noted that analysts have often cited China’s so-called “demographic dividend” — an acceleration of economic growth following a decline in birth and death rates. After the one-child policy came into effect in the 1970s, China saw its population of younger-age people decline. “So you had this big bulge of people who were in their prime working years,” he said. However, “now, life expectancy is longer, and that big generation is getting older and living longer.”

