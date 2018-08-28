FPRI’s Naveed Jamali Interviewed in PoliticusUSA

Naveed Jamali

August 28, 2018

PoliticusUSA

While both the Obama and Bush administrations failed to successfully address the Russian intelligence based attacks due to a focus after 9/11 on terrorism, President Obama took a huge step when he called Russian President Putin on the “Red Phone” and said any interference in the election would be seen as “armed conflict”, MSNBC analyst, author of How to Catch a Russian Spy and former double agent Naveed Jamali told Sarah Jones of PoliticusUSA in an exclusive interview.

