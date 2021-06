FPRI’s Vanessa Neumann Featured on FOX Business

Vanessa Neumann

August 7, 2018

FOX Business

Oil production by Venezuela’s PDVSA may have started to improve, with the state-owned oil and gas producer reporting that production in the country is averaging 1.5 million barrels per day, as reported by Reuters.

As reported by OilPrice.com, according to OPEC secondary sources, Venezuela’s oil output fell to 1.34 million barrels per day in June, which, excluding a strike in 2002-2003, put production at its lowest point in almost seven decades.

