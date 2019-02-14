FPRI Elects Eli Gilman Vice President for Operations

Eli S. Gilman

February 14, 2019

Philadelphia, PA – At the February 11 meeting of its board of trustees, the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) proudly elected Eli S. Gilman to the position of Vice President for Operations. Alan Luxenberg, President of FPRI, also appointed him in January as Chief Operations Officer, describing him as “a creative problem-solver and a jack-of-all-trades, who has been integral to the development of FPRI into what it is today.”

Mr. Gilman has served FPRI in various capacities since 2009, most recently as the Director of Administration and Development. Over the past ten years, Eli has helped to grow the organization by modernizing and streamlining FPRI’s operations, developing strategic partnerships with other Philadelphia cultural and non-profit institutions, and by enhancing the organization’s role in civic education through the development of historical simulations and video primers for students.

In his new position, Eli will oversee the day-to-day operations of the institute, while also providing increased administrative support for FPRI’s various research programs, event series, and educational resources. In addition, he will continue to oversee the organization’s development and strategic planning functions, as well as co-direct FPRI’s Civic Education Initiative with Ronald J. Granieri.

“I couldn’t be happier to take on this new challenge for the institute,” Gilman said. “Since I started here, FPRI has always provided me with tremendous opportunities to learn and grow, and they have instilled in me the confidence always to innovate and never to settle for the status quo.”

Prior to joining FPRI, Mr. Gilman served with the Pennsylvania Office of Homeland Security, where his primary focus was the development and implementation of the Commonwealth’s Critical Infrastructure Protection Program. In December 2014, he was appointed by Governor-elect Tom Wolf to serve on his Transition Review Team for Emergency Management. Mr. Gilman received his B.A. in Political Science from the George Washington University in 2005, his M.S. in Public Policy from Drexel University in 2011, and his M.B.A. from Temple University’s Fox School of Business in 2018.