FPRI’s Richard Kraemer Quoted in Balkan Insight

Richard Kraemer

July 4, 2018

Balkan Insight

A report by the US Foreign Policy Research Institute, released on Tuesday, said the alleged coup attempt in Montenegro was more serious than many people had realised – and that Russia was stoking political and ethnic divisions in the country in 2016 to stop its further Western integration.

The report, “Hanging by a Thread, Russia’s Strategy of Destabilization in Montenegro,” said the Kremlin’s best-case scenario – referring to the alleged coup attempt in October 2016 – was a pro-Russian government taking power and reversing Montenegro’s Euro-Atlantic course.

Continue Reading