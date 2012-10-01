FPRI Announces Expansion of Orbis Editorial Board

October 1, 2012

Philadelphia—The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the addition of six new members to the Editorial Board of its quarterly journal, Orbis: A Journal of World Affairs . Joining the board are Martha Brill Olcott, Janine Davidson, Mary Habeck, Susan Kaufman Purcell, Audrey Kurth Cronin, and Anna Simons.

Audrey Kurth Cronin has had a combination of academic positions and government service throughout her career. She is currently a Distinguished Professor at American University. Prior to that, she joined George Mason’s School of Public Policy (Arlington) in September 2011. She was professor and director of the core course on military strategy at the National War College (2007-2011). She came to the war college from Oxford University, where she was Director of Studies for the Changing Character of War program (2005-2007). She continues as a non-residential Senior Research Associate at Oxford. Before that, she was Specialist in Terrorism at the Congressional Research Service, responsible for advising Members of Congress in the aftermath of 9/11. She has served periodically in the Executive branch, including in the Office of the Secretary of Defense/Policy, where she drafted portions of the Secretary’s strategic plan. Professor Cronin has written or edited four books, including How Terrorism Ends: Understanding the Decline and Demise of Terrorist Campaigns (2009), and dozens of articles. She graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University, won a Marshall Scholarship to Oxford (St. Antony’s College) and held a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University.

Janine Davidson is an Assistant Professor in the School of Public Policy at George Mason University in Arlington, VA, where she teaches courses on national security policy making, strategy, civil-military relations, and public policy. From 2009-2012, she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Plans. In 2012, she was awarded the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Davidson flew combat support and humanitarian air mobility missions in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and was an instructor pilot at the U.S. Air Force Academy. In 2006-2008, Dr. Davidson served as a Director in Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict. Dr. Davidson holds a Ph.D. and a Master’s of Arts degree in international studies from the University of South Carolina. She is author of Lifting the Fog of Peace: How Americans Learned to Fight Modern War (University of Michigan Press, 2009).

Mary Habeck is an Associate Professor in Strategic Studies at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), where she teaches courses on military history and strategic thought. Before coming to SAIS, Dr. Habeck taught American and European military history in Yale’s history department, 1994-2005. She received her Ph.D. in history from Yale in 1996 and her MA in international relations from Yale in 1989. Dr Habeck was appointed by President George W. Bush to the Council on the Humanities at the National Endowment for the Humanities (2006-2012), and in 2008-2009 she was the Special Advisor for Strategic Planning on the National Security Council staff. In addition to books and articles on doctrine, World War I, the Spanish Civil War, and al-Qa’ida, her books include Knowing the Enemy: Jihadist Ideology and the War on Terror (Yale, 2005) and two forthcoming sequels, Attacking America: How al-Qa’ida is Fighting Its 200-Year War (2013) and Fighting the Enemy: The U.S. and its War against al-Qa’ida (2014).

Martha Brill Olcott is a senior associate with the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment in Washington, D.C., and the co-director of the al-Farabi Carnegie Program on Central Asia in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Olcott specializes in the problems of transitions in Central Asia and the Caucasus as well as the security challenges in the Caspian region more generally. She has followed interethnic relations in Russia and the states of the former Soviet Union for more than 25 years and has traveled extensively in these countries and in South Asia. Her book, Central Asia’s Second Chance , examines the economic and political development of this ethnically diverse and strategically vital region in the context of the changing security threats post 9/11. She also codirects the Carnegie Moscow Center Project on Religion, Society, and Security. She is professor emerita at Colgate University, having taught political science there from 1974 to 2002. Olcott served for five years as a director of the Central Asian American Enterprise Fund. Prior to her work at the Carnegie Endowment, Olcott served as a special consultant to former Secretary of State Lawrence Eagleburger. She received her B.A. from SUNY-Buffalo, and both her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. She is a former Senior Fellow of FPRI.

Susan Kaufman Purcell is the Director of the Center for Hemispheric Policy at the University of Miami. Prior to assuming her current position in 2005, she was Vice President of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society in New York. Between 1981 and 1988, Dr. Purcell was a Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. She also served on the U.S. Department of State’s Policy Planning Staff under Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Before joining the U.S. government, Dr. Purcell was a tenured professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles. She holds a B.A. degree in Spanish from Barnard College and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in political science from Columbia University. Dr. Purcell has written, co-authored, or co-edited eleven books and about 200 articles. She writes a column for AmericaEconomia magazine and regularly comments on developments in Latin America on radio and television programs in the United States, Latin America and Europe. Dr. Purcell is a director of Valero Energy Corporation, a Fortune 100 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and formerly served on a number of mutual fund boards.

Anna Simons is a Professor of Defense Analysis at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), joining the faculty in 1998. Prior to teaching at NPS, she was an assistant and then associate professor of anthropology at the University of California at Los Angeles. At NPS, she teaches courses on the anthropology of conflict, military advising, low intensity conflict in Africa, and political anthropology. Dr. Simons is the author of Networks of Dissolution: Somalia Undone and The Company They Keep: Life Inside the U.S. Army Special Forces , as well as co-author of The Sovereignty Solution: A Common Sense Approach to Global Security . She has written extensively about intervention, conflict, and the military from an anthropological perspective for a wide range of publications. She holds an A.B. from Harvard College and a Ph.D. in social anthropology from Harvard University.

Orbis was founded by Robert Strausz-Hupé in 1957 as a forum for policymakers, scholars, and the informed public who sought an engaging, thought-provoking debate beyond the predictable, conventional journals of that time. Over half a century later, Orbis continues to offer informative, insightful, and lively discourse on the full range of topics relating to American foreign policy and national security, as well as in-depth analysis on important international developments. Orbis is edited by Mackubin (Mac) Owens, Professor of National Security Affairs at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.