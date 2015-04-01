Opportunity for Teachers to Experience South Korea

April 1, 2015





Experiencing South Korea

A One-Week Immersion Trip

The Marvin Wachman Center for Civic and International Literacy at the Foreign Policy Research Institute

invites secondary school social studies teachers to apply for participation in a special program.

To be held around August 18-26, 2015

We are pleased to offer a special one-week study program for a group of secondary social studies teachers — 7 days in South Korea.. Teachers will experience South Korea through a combination of academic study and travel within the country. Teachers will study the Korean War and the sixty-plus years since the war. Participants will tour historic sites and gain a better understanding of Korean culture. From Seoul in the northwest to Gyeongju in the southeast, participants will experience a real immersion into life in Korea. From the DMZ to Buddhist Temples to early historical sites, participants will get an intimate view of Korea.

The program will be led by Mark Peterson and Paul Dickler. Peterson is Associate Professor of Asian and Near Eastern Languages, Brigham Young University, where he teaches Korean language, literature and history. He received his Ph.D. from Harvard University in East Asia Languages and Civilization and directed the Fulbright Program in Korea from 1978 to 1983. Dickler is Associate Director of FPRI’s Wachman Center, a retired social studies teacher of 30 years’ experience, and an avid traveler (including many study trips to South Korea). He received his doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Education.

Click here to access the Application form.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: April 30, 2015

WHAT PARTICIPANTS RECEIVE:

Thirty participants will be selected to receive:

A Study Tour of South Korea from August 18 to August 26 (approx.. dates)

A stipend of $800 to cover all or most transportation costs to South Korea

Transportation throughout Korea, hotel accommodations, and most meals

Teaching materials and other academic materials about Korea and US/Korea Relations

Guides, speakers, admissions, and more…

APPLICATION PROCESS AND PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS:

To apply, you must be a full-time social studies teacher, curriculum coordinator, or supervisor of a program involving Korean history and culture. In your application, you must commit to developing a lesson plan or unit of study on the Korean War or current issues on the Korean Peninsula or US-Korean relations. In addition, please include a letter of recommendation from a supervisor at your school.

Upon acceptance, you will need to submit a $100 deposit, which is fully refundable upon the completion of your Lesson Plan/Unit of Study.

You should be in good health. Hikes and walking tours may be strenuous at times. Summer temperatures can be very warm. You should bring spending money for souvenirs, occasional lunches, laundry, phone calls, and incidentals.

Attendance is required at all activities and programs throughout the 8 days of the grant.



Please send your completed application to history@fpri.org. If accepted to this program, please mail your $100 deposit to:

The Foreign Policy Research Institute

Attn: Eli Gilman

1528 Walnut Street, Suite 610

Philadelphia, PA 19102



ABOUT THE FOREIGN POLICY RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Founded in 1955, FPRI is devoted to bringing the insights of scholarship to bear on the development of policies that advance U.S. national interests abroad. We add perspective to events by fitting them into the larger historical and cultural context of international politics. A font of ideas for policymakers, a trusted resource for journalists, a center for scholars, a prolific publisher online and in print, FPRI aspires like Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin to embrace the nation and the world.

ABOUT THE WACHMAN CENTER FOR CIVIC AND INTERNATIONAL LITERACY



Begun in 1990, FPRI’s Wachman Center is dedicated to improving civic and international literacy in the community and in the classroom. The Center is named for FPRI’s former president Marvin Wachman (1917-2007).

For more information, contact:

Eli Gilman

Foreign Policy Research Institute

1528 Walnut Street, Suite 610

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tel. 215-732-3774, ext. 103

Email: egilman@fpri.org