Senior Adviser to FPRI Natl. Sec. Program Col. Sherwood D. Goldberg Honored at National Guard Military Ball

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, joined hundreds of District of Columbia area military members and their guests for an evening of fellowship and celebration at the 2017 District of Columbia National Guard Military Ball on Sept. 16 in Washington, D.C.
McMaster, the event’s keynote speaker, recognized military members, their spouses and families for their service and sacrifice. He singled out the National Guard for their critical role
Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen play in support of the nation in time of conflict and disaster.
“All of you are critical to our nation,” McMaster said. “At a critical time, not only for our nation but really for all of humanity. Just look at what our National Guard has done in the recent weeks. Fifteen thousand Guardsmen have been called into action to support and respond to Hurricane Harvey, while more than 1,100 were—at the same time—fighting wildfires in Montana.”