Avery Goldstein Quoted in the China Daily News on China’s Economic Growth

Avery Goldstein

October 18, 2017

China Daily News

The upcoming 19th CPC National Congress will set the direction for further facilitating China’s economic reforms for sustained growth, a renowned expert from the United States has said.

Avery Goldstein, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, said he believes the Communist Party of China will “more aggressively push reforms”, particularly the 60-point reform blueprint it unveiled in 2013.

“There really is no alternative to relying on market forces if China can succeed economically,” he said.

The speed of China’s development in the past five years is impressive, he said, citing “two big things” he experienced on his most recent visit to the country in September.

Read the full article here.