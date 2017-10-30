Senior Fellow Naveed Jamali Quoted by Newsweek on Russia’s Election Interference

Naveed Jamali

October 30, 2017

Newsweek

After hearing that Russia purportedly had dirt on Hillary Clinton, a campaign adviser to Donald Trump tried to set up a meeting between the GOP candidate and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to the details of a plea bargain released by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Monday.

The adviser, George Papadopoulos, pled guilty to lying to investigators probing Russia’s interference in the U.S. election, the special counsel’s office said Monday.

The details of Papadopoulos’s plea, some analysts say, show a pattern by Russian operatives hoping to gain access to and possibly recruit Trump campaign officials with the promise of dirt on Clinton.

Read the full article here.