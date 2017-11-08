Director of Program on National Security Michael Noonan Quoted by CNBC on Trump’s Defense Policy

A nation must think before it acts.
“A lot of these sales were negotiated before, so I think some of it is just pushing this narrative that it’s good for jobs, good for the economy — elements he’s been sort of trumpeting since January 20,” said Mike Noonan, director of the Program on National Security at Foreign Policy Research Institute, a think tank in Philadelphia.
Even so, the Trump administration is working to make it easier to sell U.S.-made military drones to allies such as India since China and Israel have profited when the U.S. turns down business. In June, the U.S. approved the sale of $2 billion worth of drones made by California-based General Atomics to India.