Director of Think Tanks and Foreign Policy Program James McGann Quoted on Tax Think Tanks

James G. McGann

November 29, 2017

Market Place

There are roughly 400 think tanks in Washington, and they’re all pretty much trying to take advantage of this moment. Like the people here.

That’s quite a change from a year ago, said Jim McGann, head of the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Many think tanks, for the first couple months, were in disbelief and in a fetal position, uncertain as to how to respond and what they might do,” after the presidential election, McGann said. Now they’re busy trying to interpret President Donald Trump’s particular approach to governing on particular issues. “From the marketing standpoint and business side, it’s easier to communicate in a crowded market what you do, if you specialize.”

