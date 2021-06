Fox Fellow Clint Watts Cited by NBC’s Think on Russian Propaganda

Clint Watts

November 2, 2017

NBC

On Monday, Clint Watts, a former FBI Special Agent and social media researcher who has frequently testified in front of Congress about Russian interference allegations, confirmed that 2014 was indeed “a dry run” in which Russia mapped the social media landscape and saw how it could be manipulated. Far from being surprising, Watts’ comments likely felt like confirmation, not revelation, to many female and non-white social media users.

