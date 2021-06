FPRI’s Clint Watts Cited by NBC News About Russian Trolls

Clint Watts

November 16, 2017

NBC News

“These troll farms can produce such a volume of content with hashtags and topics that it distorts what is normal organic conversation,” Clint Watts, senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told NBC News. “It’s called computational propaganda, the volume [at] which they push, false information or true, makes things appear more believable than they might normally be in an organic conversation.”

