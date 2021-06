Senior Advisor Hon. Dov Zakheim Quoted in the Middle East Eye on Saudi Arabia

The writing on recent Saudi machinations is also characterised by a widespread failure to criticise such sectarianism or its aggressive international moves though Friedman does touch on these. Arch neoconservative Dov Zakheim even amplifies Saudi sectarianism in Foreign Policy when he claims that “Iranian influence . . . now really does manifest itself as the Shiite crescent.” Later he bemoans Iran’s alleged “support for instability throughout the region”.

