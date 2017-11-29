Senior Fellow Avery Goldstein Quoted by Xinhua Net on North Korea Ballistic Missile Success

Avery Goldstein

November 29, 2017

Xinhua Net

This launch represents “a further grave provocation” and “a serious threat” to international security, said a spokesperson of the European External Action Service in a statement, urging the DPRK to “engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue to pursue the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

“The situation continues along a predictable path,” said Avery Goldstein, a political science professor at the University of Pennsylvania, adding: “For now, the hope is that military conflict can be avoided even as each side sticks with its position.”

