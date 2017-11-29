Senior Fellow Avery Goldstein Quoted by Xinhua Net on North Korea Ballistic Missile Success

A nation must think before it acts.
This launch represents “a further grave provocation” and “a serious threat” to international security, said a spokesperson of the European External Action Service in a statement, urging the DPRK to “engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue to pursue the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”
“The situation continues along a predictable path,” said Avery Goldstein, a political science professor at the University of Pennsylvania, adding: “For now, the hope is that military conflict can be avoided even as each side sticks with its position.”