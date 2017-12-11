Associate Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted on North Korea’s Economy

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

December 11, 2017

Business Insider

Not all agree with the above assessment, however.

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, an editor at North Korean Economy Watch, told BI: “It’s unclear to what degree it’s directly related to food shortages per se.

“If fishers are ordered out for longer periods of time, with bigger demands on the catch they bring back – and with less gasoline with them than they need, due to the sanctions and shortages – that is certainly a connection of sorts.

“It is also possible that to make the same level of revenue through selling seafood domestically – which seems to be the best option given that they cannot export their products to China through formal ways due to current sanctions on seafood imports from North Korea – they would simply need to make bigger catches.”

Read the full article here.