Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted in the Atlantic on Flynn’s Testimony

Clint Watts

December 1, 2017

The Atlantic

According to the statement of the offense Mueller issued, Flynn informed a senior member of the Trump transition team on December 29, 2016, that Kislyak had contacted him. During that conversation, they discussed that senior members of the transition team did not want Russia “to escalate the situation” with regard to sanctions. On January 24, four days after Trump took office, Flynn attempted to mislead federal investigators looking into the matter. Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified to Congress that she warned the White House that Flynn had been compromised by those conversations on January 26, four days before she was fired for ordering Justice Department officials not to defend Trump’s newly issued travel ban. Flynn was not forced to resign until February 13, after his conversations with Kislyak were reported in the press.

“Many points that might form the basis of an obstruction case flow through Flynn,” said Clinton Watts, a former FBI special agent who is currently a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “President Obama warned Trump about Flynn before he took office. Yates contacted the White House about Flynn and was fired shortly after. Trump pressured Comey about Flynn and then later fired him.”

