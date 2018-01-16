Templeton Fellow Nada Bakos Quoted in Malaysian Digest on the Search for ISIS Leaders

Nada Bakos

January 16, 2018

Malaysian Digest

And in the hunt for al-Baghdadi, former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer who hunted Zarqawi, Nada Bakos says, “Everybody leaves a trace. … Everybody leaves some kind of footprint and some kind of pattern that you can find. Every human being is driven to seek out certain things: food, water, shelter, connection with other people. There are very basic instincts that drive a person to exist. And those leave a pattern.”

“You’re trying to paint a picture of where someone might end up going—and what their strategy was and what their intent was,” she told The Daily Beast, adding that vulnerabilities and weaknesses of the fugitive is what one should look out for.

US military assessment reportedly believes al-Baghdadi is probably hiding in the Euphrates river valley, along the border with Syria. However, regional officials say he has returned to a tract of land between the Tharthar basin and the desert.

