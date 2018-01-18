Announcing New FPRI Fellows

January 18, 2018

The Foreign Policy Research Institute is pleased to announce that Marisa Porges, David Wertime and George W. Croner have been named as Senior Fellows.

Marisa Porges joins FPRI as a Senior Fellow and Member of FPRI’s Board of Advisors. Dr. Porges is Head of School at the Baldwin School. She previously served at the White House, as White House Fellow and a senior advisor for cybersecurity and technology policy at the National Economic Council. Prior to joining the White House, she was a Fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and at the Council on Foreign Relations. Dr. Porges also served as a counterterrorism policy advisor in the U.S. Departments of the Treasury and Defense, and on active duty in the U.S. Navy, flying jets as a Naval Flight Officer. Dr. Porges holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and a doctorate from King’s College London.

David Wertime joins FPRI’s Asia Program as a Senior Fellow. He is also a Research Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Study of Contemporary China. Wertime spent four years as Senior Editor for China at Foreign Policy magazine and is a frequent speaker and commenter on Chinese policy, culture, and media. He has also testified about Chinese media freedom before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. Before joining FP, he founded Tea Leaf Media, a Chinese social-media analysis outlet that was later sold to The Washington Post Company. A Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (China), Wertime is a Truman Security Fellow, a Term Member at the Council on Foreign Relations, and a member of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

George W. Croner writes on FISA, signals intelligence and foreign intelligence collection. Croner served in the Operations Division of the Office of General Counsel at the National Security Agency (NSA) which had legal oversight responsibility for the NSA’ signals intelligence (SIGNIT) operations, including compliance with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). He was also the NSA’s principal litigation counsel and represented the NSA’s interests in a variety of litigation matters. Croner spent 28 years in the private practice of law. His work and publications regarding FISA, signals intelligence and foreign intelligence collection have appeared on multiple media platforms, including FPRI. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

We will be announcing additional FPRI Fellows in the coming days.