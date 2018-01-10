Associate Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in Reuters on Inter-Korean Relations

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

January 10, 2018

Reuters

Even back then, Seoul’s offer of economic aid in return to facilitate such events was a source of contention in South Korea, which has lived with military threats from the North for decades.

“While the hope is certainly that these things will lead to further political developments between the two, such cooperation has often ended without any larger-scale issues being solved”, said Benjamin Silberstein, associate scholar at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia.

“There are few signs to suggest that this time is any different, but it is still too soon to tell”.

