Associate Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in The Washington Post on North Korean Ski Resort

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

January 30, 2018

The Washington Post

“With projects like Masikryong, Kim Jong Un wants to make it clear that he cares not just about the country surviving and fighting the Americans, but also about people having fun,” said Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, an associate scholar at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and co-editor of the North Korean Economy Watch blog, using the Korean name of the resort.

In an email, Pak Song Il, North Korea’s U.N. ambassador, emphasized that Masik Pass was designed for “our children” and that Pyongyang aimed to provide “excellent facilities and conditions” for North Koreans to enjoy skiing and other winter sports.

