Fox Fellow Clint Watts Cited in The Hill on Russian Twitter Bot Activity

Clint Watts

January 19, 2018

The Hill

#ReleaseTheMemo is the top trending hashtag among Twitter accounts believed to be operated by Kremlin-linked groups, according to Hamilton 68, a website which tracks Russian propaganda online.

Hamilton 68 is spearheaded by Clint Watts, an expert on foreign actors using American social media. Watts has testified before Congress multiple times on the matter.

The #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag has increased by 286,700 percent over the past two days and is being used 100 times more than any other hashtag by accounts Hamilton 68 is tracking.

The accounts have also frequently been tweeting out links to Wikileaks.org and specifically to its page to submit documents.

