Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted by the BBC on Social Media Anti-Extremism Efforts

Clint Watts

January 17, 2018

BBC

Twitter said it would implement several new measures to monitor discussions for any potential manipulation, as well as open up more formal communications lines with US politicians to escalate any problems.

Also appearing at the hearing was Clinton Watts from the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

“Social media companies continue to get beat in part because they rely too heavily on technologists and technical detection to catch bad actors,” he told the committee.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning will greatly assist in cleaning up nefarious activity, but will for the near future fail to detect that which hasn’t been seen before.”

