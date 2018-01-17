Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted by CNN on Social Media Efforts to Curtail Foreign Influence

Clint Watts

January 17, 2018

CNN

That sense of concern was amplified by Clint Watts, a senior fellow at Georgetown’s Center for Cyber and Homeland Security, who joined the three executives in testifying before the committee.

“Social media companies continue to get beat in part because they rely too heavily on technologists and technical detection to to catch bad actors,” Watts said in prepared remarks. AI and other technical solutions “will greatly assist in cleaning up nefarious activity, but will for the near future, fail to detect that which hasn’t been seen before.”

The Facebook and YouTube execs each noted previously announced plans to recruit thousands of additional workers to review content across their platforms, including extremist content.

