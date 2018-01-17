Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted in the Washington Post on Russian Influence Campaigns

Clint Watts

January 17, 2018

The Washington Post

While Wednesday’s hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee was ostensibly about how social-media companies can better combat terrorism, it veered onto other topics, primarily Russia. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), for instance, during his initial round of questioning, asked an expert witness to explain how foreign agents might meddle in the upcoming midterms.

“There has been no response from the U.S. government with regards to Russian influence campaigns on social media, and so therefore they have stayed on course with their operations,” said Clint Watts, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “They realize that this playbook works very well, is extremely cost-effective, and there’s been almost no downside at least at this point of doing it.”

Read the full article here.