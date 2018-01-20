Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts Senior Fellow Avery Goldstein Quoted in Xinhua Net on Trump Presidency One Year In

Senior Fellow Avery Goldstein Quoted in Xinhua Net on Trump Presidency One Year In

Senior Fellow Avery Goldstein Quoted in Xinhua Net on Trump Presidency One Year In


Xinhua Net

One year into his tweet-posting, media-bashing presidency, Americans are still divided and polarized in their views on what the real-estate-mogul-turned president has achieved in office.

“I found his first year unexpectedly divisive (more than is typical in today’s United States) and I am disappointed that the result is a sense that policy is adrift — more noise than action,” said Avery Goldstein, political science professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Dangerous rhetoric combined with what so far appear to be bluffs about taking dramatic steps,” Goldstein told Xinhua in a written interview on Friday.

Read the full article here.