Senior Fellow Hal Brands Quoted in Huffington Post on International Order

Nor should internationalists lose sight of the broader opportunities this moment provides. While they may be unable to restore and deepen a Western consensus on the “fundamentals of the world order,” they can perhaps begin a wider dialogue that looks beyond the West.

As Hal Brands has outlined, “America’s traditional allies are in decline” and “new connections, relationships, and partnerships to reflect the changing distribution of global power” are needed to meet evolving challenges. In a moment when the West may not find the unity necessary to solidify a new, deeper foundation, broadening the conversation on the principles of world order beyond the traditional transatlantic partners to include these emerging powers could prove more effective at building a wider, if shallower, coalition. If successful, such a grouping would help strengthen both European and American economic and security priorities for managing twenty-first century challenges – ones that will certainly outlive the Trump presidency.