Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted in Politico on Mueller Indictments

Clint Watts

February 16, 2018

Politico

Experts called it highly unlikely that the named Russians would ever face justice within the U.S. That would require their extradition by a Russian government which calls the charges false, or for one of the defendants to visit the U.S. at risk of almost certain arrest.

“How are you actually going to do anything against these guys if they all stay hidden in Russia?” asked Clint Watts, a former FBI national security official and expert on Russian disinformation.

The Internet Research Agency has already played a starring role in Congressional inquiries into how Silicon Valley tech giants have handled Russian disinformation schemes.

Read the full article here.