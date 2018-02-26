Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts Senior Fellow June Teufel Dreyer Quoted in the Japan Times on Possible Extension of Xi Jinping’s Presidency

Scholars in the News

Senior Fellow June Teufel Dreyer Quoted in the Japan Times on Possible Extension of Xi Jinping’s Presidency

The Japan Times

State-run media immediately lavished praise on the decision, with the Global Times tabloid, writing that the Central Committee’s proposed amendment to lift term limits would “improve” leadership.

“From the anti-corruption campaign to comprehensively advancing the rule of law to profound economic restructuring, the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core has sturdily opened a new era for a hopeful China,” the daily said in an editorial.

Experts said this move had long been in the making.

“He’s been preparing this ever since taking office in 2012: setting up ‘leading small groups’ on sundry topics with himself as head of all; removing those who might resist him from their bases of power through the anti-corruption campaign; instituting even tighter restrictions on social media with the help of new AI technology,” said June Teufel Dreyer, a University of Miami professor and Asia expert who served as a commissioner on the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

“Resistance,” she said, “would appear to be futile.”

