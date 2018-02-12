Senior Fellow Melinda Haring Quoted in Russia Matters on Ukraine’s Future

Melinda Haring

February 12, 2018

Russia Matters

‘Ukraine’s future depends “as much on winning its internal war on corruption and fixing its broken government as on keeping Russia contained in the east,” according to Melinda Haring and Maxim Eristavi. Andrew Higgins reports on some relevant examples—namely, on a surge in military spending that has fueled corruption in Ukraine, where officials and businessmen are “often the same people” and the Defense Ministry has been paying suspiciously exorbitant sums for ambulances.’

Read the full article here.