Announcing Chris Miller’s New Book on Putinomics

March 6, 2018

We are pleased to announce the publication of Putinomics: Power and Money in Resurgent Russia, by Chris Miller, Director of FPRI’s Eurasia Program. In a departure from conventional wisdom, Miller explains why Putin’s economic strategy proved surprisingly successful – not only in mitigating the consequences of the decline in oil prices and economic sanctions but in buttressing Putin’s hold on power.

Miller’s first book, The Struggle to Save the Soviet Economy: Mikhail Gorbachev and the Collapse of the USSR (University of North Carolina Pres, 2016) was described by Niall Ferguson in a New York Times interview as the best recent book on economic history. Miller is also Assistant Professor of International History at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He received his Ph.D. in history from Yale University, where he served as Associate Director of the Brady-Johnson Program on Grand Strategy.

Currently, he is directing a year-long project at FPRI on Russian economy that will result in the publication of eight major papers on different aspects of the economy. So far, FPRI has published Governing Business: The State and Business in Russia, by David Szakonyi (January 2018) and Buying Support: Putin’s Popularity and the Russian Welfare State, by Sarah Wilson Sokhey (February 2018). FPRI’s Russian Economy Project also publishes Bear Market Brief on a daily basis.

