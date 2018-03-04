Associate Scholar Tamar Friedman-Wilson Quoted in the Jerusalem Post on Employment Gap Among Arab-Israeli Women

Tamar Friedman Wilson

March 4, 2018

The Jerusalem Post

The rise in the employment rate of Arab Israeli women aged 25-54 is not as high as expected: from 21% in 2000 to 35% in 2016, compared with a similar increase among Jewish women that brought their employment rates to 80%. Among Arab Israeli women with an academic degree, the employment rate stands at about 75% and has not changed much over the past decade.

“The low employment rate among all Arab Israeli women is surprising given their improvements in the realm of education. The employment rate in the 25-64 age group was 34% in 2017, which is still far from the target rate set by the government for 2020 – 41%,” said the study’s authors Researcher Hadas Fuchs and Tamar Friedman-Wilson.

