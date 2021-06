FPRI Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in The Los Angeles Times

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

April 16, 2018

The Los Angeles Times

Beachfront, five-star hotels? Skyscrapers just blocks from Kim Il Sung Square?

North Korea is racing forward with major development projects some experts believe are aimed at expanding a market for rented or privately owned real estate to help fortify the finances of Kim Jong Un’s regime against the bite of sanctions over its nuclear program.

A swelling market for private property doesn’t sound very socialist, and it’s not.

Continue Reading