FPRI’s Anna Mikulska Quoted in Rice University News & Media

A nation must think before it acts.
The unconventional (shale) gas revolution offers an opportunity to re-think how the United States applies power in Europe, according to experts in the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. Gabriel Collins, the Baker Botts Fellow in Energy and Environmental Regulatory Affairs at the Baker Institute, and Anna Mikulska, nonresident fellow in energy studies, outlined their insights in a new working paper, “Gas Geoeconomics in Europe: Using Strategic Investments To Promote Market Liberalization, Counterbalance Russian Revanchism and Enhance European Energy Security.”