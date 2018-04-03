FPRI’s Chris Miller Interviewed by The German Marshall Fund

Chris Miller

April 3, 2018

The German Marshall Fund

Chris Miller is assistant professor of international history at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and author of the recent book Putinomics: Power and Money in Resurgent Russia. GMF sat down with him to discuss the main priorities and foreign policy challenges facing Vladimir Putin’s Russia in Putin’s fourth term. GMF also asked Chris about the global nature of Russia’s challenge, which is being more frequently discussed with the most recent U.S. National Security Strategy naming Russia, along with China, as a key geopolitical competitor for the United States.

