FPRI’s Chris Miller Interviewed on BFM 89.9

Chris Miller

April 18, 2018

BFM 89.9

In March, Vladimir Putin won Russia’s Presidential election to become the longest serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin.

We speak to Chris Miller, author of “Putinomics: Power and Money in Resurgent Russia” for insights. Chris attempts to address the success of the Russian president, going into Putin’s politics, economic strategies and fiscal policy.

