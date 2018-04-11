FPRI’s Dov Zakheim Quoted in The Daily Courier

The United States is deploying members of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump’s request. The deployment was underway Tuesday with a gradual ramp-up of troops under orders to help curb illegal immigration.

Texas, New Mexico and Arizona governors are sending or have pledged to send troops; California and Gov. Jerry Brown have yet to commit.

Trump administration officials have said deploying troops is to combat rising numbers of people being caught at the southern border, the Associated Press reported. The increase in border-crossings may be in line with seasonal trends, but Trump’s orders are also likely a reaction to stalled congressional funding for a fortified border wall.

