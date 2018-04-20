FPRI’s Dov Zakheim Quoted in The Washington Post

The Washington Post

By the end of the Obama administration, U.S.-Israel relations were at a low point. The president refused to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israel; the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action divided the two historical allies; and a Memorandum of Understanding for military aid was less than satisfactory, from Israel’s viewpoint.

Israel was understandably pleased to see the new administration vigorously defend it at the United Nations and move the embassy to Jerusalem. While the Israelis, like the Trump administration, lack a cogent plan to fix the infirmities in the JCPOA, there too Israel is pleased with a harder line. However, the administration is doing Israel no favors on a critical issue.

