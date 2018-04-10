FPRI’s James Kraska Quoted in Quartz

James Kraska

April 10, 2018

Quartz

For decades, Australia has enjoyed one clear benefit from its remote location: No major military power has posed a nearby threat. In the years ahead, that could change.

According to a report by Fairfax Media published yesterday (April 9), the governments of China and Vanuatu have held preliminary discussions about China building a military base in the South Pacific island nation. A spokesman for China’s embassy in Vanuatu said the idea was “ridiculous,” while Vanuatu’s foreign minister, Ralph Regenvanu, rejected the report.

Continue Reading