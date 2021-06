John Nagl of FPRI’s Board of Advisors Featured on NPR

John A. Nagl

April 17, 2018

NPR

The Trump administration has now launched two rounds of strikes on the Syrian government. So does that mean the U.S. is at war with Syria? To explore that question, John Nagl joins us. He’s a West Point graduate, retired Army officer, combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and a former president of the Center for a New American Security. Welcome.

Continue Reading