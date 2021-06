Research Associate Thomas J. Shattuck Quoted by CNBC on U.S.-Taiwan Relations

Thomas J. Shattuck

April 10, 2018

Thomas J. Shattuck was quoted by CNBC on John Bolton’s relationship to Taiwan, the Taiwan Travel Act, and cross-Strait relations.

The institute’s new office is scheduled to open later this year, and Bolton may attend the event, according to Thomas Shattuck, research associate at the Foreign Policy Research Institute: “It’s a good opportunity for him to show off his Taiwan chops (and anger China) and have a good PR visit early in his tenure.”

