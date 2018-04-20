Senior Fellow Hal Brands Quoted in Newsweek

A nation must think before it acts.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine to annex Crimea back in 2014, tensions between the West and the Kremlin have steadily worsened amid a series of events that are causing some on both sides and in the media to declare that a “new Cold War” is underway.
It’s easy to see why. To name but a few of the reasons: Russian and NATO war games; the Kremlin’s involvement in the Syrian war; an emerging arms race between Russia and the U.S.; suspicious deaths of wealthy Russian businessmen in the West; the Skripal poisonings; Russia’s cyber warfare against Western allies; the list goes on.