Senior Fellow Shelley Rigger Quoted on WFAE 90.7 Radio

Shelley Rigger

April 16, 2018

WFAE 90.7

As the debate over tariffs on Chinese products and a potential trade war intensifies, there’s another battle emerging.

It concerns a multi-governmental agency called CFIUS – the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. CFIUS reviews foreign purchases of American companies to make sure they don’t jeopardize national security.

But a bipartisan group in the U.S. House and Senate says the committee needs expanded powers. In the House, North Carolina Congressman Robert Pittenger is leading an effort to overhaul CFIUS.

