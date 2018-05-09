FPRI Earns 4 Star Rating from Charity Navigator and Gold Seal from GuideStar

May 9, 2018

The Foreign Policy Research Institute’s (FPRI) strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. FPRI also received the Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, the world’s largest source of information on non-profit organizations.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

In order to receive the Gold Seal, FPRI shared important information with the public using our profile on www.guidestar.org. Now FPRI’s community members and potential donors can find in-depth information about our goals, strategies, capabilities, and progress. Find us on GuideStar at www.guidestar.org/profile/23-1731998.

This is the first time that FPRI has earned these top distinctions. “Transparency and accountability are paramount to FPRI’s ability to accomplish its mission of providing non-partisan geopolitical analysis to the American public” said Alan Luxenberg, President of FPRI. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating and Gold Seal of Transparency demonstrate to our supporters and the general public our sincere dedication to good governance and financial accountability.”