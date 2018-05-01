Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted in The Atlantic

Clint Watts

May 1, 2018

The Atlantic

A leaked list of potential questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump in a potential interview highlights the risks faced by both Trump and his inner circle.

“The odds are so huge that the president will make a misstatement or an implausible statement that looks like a lie, or that he will answer evasively in a manner that looks like an effort to obstruct the investigation, or that he will give testimony that, together with other evidence, is incriminating,” said Bruce Green, a former associate special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair and a law professor at Fordham. “Even a careful, deliberate witness would be at risk here, and there is no reason to think that the president will be a careful, deliberate witness.”

