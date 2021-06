Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted in The Daily Beast

Clint Watts

May 15, 2018

The Daily Beast

Online propaganda was phase one. Then came hijacking computers.

The Kremlin-linked Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency took an ominous detour into malware distribution in the middle of the 2016 presidential campaign, targeting teenage girls in the U.S. with a Chrome plug-in that pulled their browsers into a crude botnet, according to an analysis by The Daily Beast and outside security experts.

