Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted in Think Progress

Clint Watts

May 10, 2018

Think Progress

The American public finally got a glimpse at one of the key tools in the Kremlin’s online disinformation arsenal, when on Thursday Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released around 3,400 Facebook ads used by Russian agents to exploit America’s ethnic, social and political tensions.

The ads, which were purchased for $100,000 but reached nearly 150 million people on Facebook alone, have been one of the key factors which have turned the harsh glare of lawmakers onto the tech giants. After being fiercely criticized by politicians on both sides of the aisle at last November’s tech hearings, Facebook finally owned up to the seriousness of the problem in March, when it announced that it would have political advertisers in the U.S. verify who they were.

