FPRI’s Arzu Geybullayeva Quoted on Eurasianet

Arzu Geybullayeva

May 30, 2018

Eurasianet

At least four people have been arrested in Azerbaijan following a rally held in the capital to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The authorities appear to have been caught off guard by the public enthusiasm for the rally, which was organized by several opposition and independent figures but was designed to be an apolitical celebration of the Republic, which was founded on May 28, 1918, and is revered by many in Azerbaijan for its liberal, democratic legacy.

