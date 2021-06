FPRI’s Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Featured in Bloomberg

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

May 24, 2018

Bloomberg

Back in 1989, as the communist bloc began its tumultuous collapse, North Koreans were more than twice as wealthy as their comrades in China. Then came the Chinese economic miracle, offering the most successful formula for transition from poverty to prosperity in recorded history. Across the border in Pyongyang, however, the ruling Kim dynasty resolutely declined to follow.

